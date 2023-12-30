MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi meet Bollywood star Kriti Sanon in Dubai; pic from vacation goes viral

Cricket fans across the world are excited to see MS Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is expected to commence on 22 March next year.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, a photo of former India captain and CSK skipper, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni with Bollywood star Kriti Sanon in Dubai has gone viral on social media. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon who rose to fame with her popular music video, ‘Filhall’, featuring alongside superstar Akshay Kumar was also present there.

See the viral photo here:

MS Dhoni enjoying the vacation at Dubai. pic.twitter.com/sKO2OmsCMq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2023

Besides this, there’s another photo of Dhoni with Big Boss fame Abdu Rozik and Rishabh Pant breaking the internet. Notably, Dhoni, Sakshi, and Pant have been in Dubai since the IPL 2024 auction, which was held on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Abdu Rozik with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant & Sakshi.



- A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/UfeVM4EL5M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2023

Last season, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain led CSK to their fifth IPL title after winning over the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans then in 2023.

Earlier this year, Dhoni underwent knee surgery. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be fit ahead of IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, CSK in the recent IPL auction 2024 managed to pick some impactful players. After engaging in fiery bidding wars with other franchises, CSK bagged star players from World Cup 2023 like Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) and Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore).

The MS Dhoni-led side is also excited about India’s star bowling all-rounder, Shardul Thakur’s return to the team. They bought Shardul for Rs 4 crore.

However, there was one uncapped player who was costlier than star players like Rachin and Shardul. Sameer Rizvi became the highlight in the IPL auction 2024 as he turned out to be the most expensive uncapped player. The 20-year-old hailing from Uttar Pradesh was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 8.40 crore by CSK.