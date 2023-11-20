Headlines

Meet Travis Head, star batter who led Australia to World Cup glory

Australia beat India in World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:23 AM IST

India, that remained unbeaten throughout the World Cup 2023 campaign, unfortunately experienced their first defeat at the final stage against Australia by six wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing the target of 241, Australia batter Travis Head delivered one his best innings at a very crucial time in the World Cup 2023.  After losing the three crucial wickets of David Warner (7 runs), Mitchell Marsh (15 runs) and Steve Smith (4 runs), Travis Head came as a saviour with his scintillating century of 137 runs led Australia to World Cup glory.

Head with his commendable performance on field helped Australia maintain the winning tradition against India in World Cup finals. India have previously experienced defeat against the Aussies in 2003 finals as well. 

Talking about Head’s individual performance in the marquee tournament, the star opening batter scored 329 runs at an average of 54.83. After missing the first five matches of the campaign, Head made a comeback into the World Cup after scoring hundred in the first match after returning from finger injury.

This was the second time Head scored a century against the Rohit Sharna-led side. Prior to this, he scored a century against India in the 2023 World Test Championship at the Oval.

Following the footsteps of legendary players like Clive Lloyd, Viv Richardsand Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, he has now become the seventh player to smash a hundred in an ODI World Cup final.

Head made his ODI and T20I debut for Australia in 2016 and played his first Test in 2018. In total, he has played 42 Tests, 63 ODIs and 20 T20Is for the team. He records six Test and five ODI hundreds in his career.

The 29-year-old is also expected to nominate himself in the upcoming IPL Auction 2024. Considering his stellar performance in the World Cup campaign, he is most likely to be one of the favourites among the franchises for a higher bid.

Read: Meet Jessica Davies, beautiful wife of Australian star Travis Head

