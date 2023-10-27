Headlines

Sports

Meet Sheetal Devi, 16-year-old armless archer from India, who won 3 medals at Asian Para Games

Despite being born without arms, this remarkable Indian archer showcased her extraordinary skills by clinching two Gold medals and a Silver at the Para Games.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

16-year-old Sheetal Devi has emerged as the standout star in Hangzhou, China. Despite being born without arms, this remarkable Indian archer showcased her extraordinary skills by clinching two Gold medals and a Silver at the Asian Para Games. Sheetal Devi is the only current female international archer in the world who uses her feet to aim and release arrows, making her achievement all the more remarkable.

In the thrilling final of the individual women's compound archery event, Sheetal faced a tough challenge from Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah. Under immense pressure, the 16-year-old displayed the poise and precision of a seasoned archer, delivering six consecutive ten-ring shots in the last two rounds. Her incredible comeback secured another Gold medal for her country, adding to India's medal tally.

Sheetal Devi hails from the remote village of Loi Dhar in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, and she was born with Phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder resulting in underdeveloped limbs. Her journey from this rugged mountainous region to the international sporting arena stands as a testament to the indomitable power of the human spirit.

Her introduction to archery came when she was spotted by the Indian Army at a youth sports event in Kishtwar in 2019. Initially, the plan was to provide her with a prosthetic arm, but when that didn't pan out, she was introduced to archery. Despite initial challenges, Sheetal displayed unwavering determination, practicing diligently until she could properly lift the bow.

Sheetal's archery journey began in 2022, and her perspective on para-sports transformed during a visit to the national championships. Her coach, Kuldeep Kumar, recalled, "I told her to come to the academy and see other people shooting. It She progressed rapidly. I took her to the national championships. She was excited and saw many para archers with different disabilities. She quickly got really interested in the sport."

Sheetal's archery technique involves using her right leg to raise the bow and take aim while pulling the string back with her right shoulder. A specially designed mouth-held instrument, created by her coach, assists her in releasing the arrow. In 2023, Sheetal made headlines when she won a Silver medal at the Para-Archery World Championship in the Czech Republic.

Sheetal's unique archery style is inspired by the renowned armless archer, Matt Stutzman. Notably, Sheetal had the opportunity to meet Stutzman at the World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen earlier this year, where the legendary Para archer even used her bow.

Sheetal's remarkable journey is just beginning, and her achievements in Hangzhou serve as a powerful motivation to continue breaking down barriers and hitting the bull's eye, both in archery and in challenging societal perceptions. Her story is a testament to the indomitable spirit and determination that can overcome an obstacle.

