Meet Ayesha Siddiqui, Indian woman and first wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik

In a joint Instagram post, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared their wedding moments, accompanied by the caption, 'Alhamdullilah And We created you in pairs,' resonating with joy and gratitude.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

Edited by

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time with Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid rumours of his divorce with former India tennis player Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik took to social media to share photos from their wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 20. He shared the announcement with photographs from their wedding. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Malik wrote.

Sana Javed also shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on social media. Fans of the star cricketer were taken aback as rumours of his separation with Sania Mirza had dominated headlines on both sides of the border. Shoaib Malik had divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before marrying tennis star Sania Mirza later that year.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad. Izhaan, the couple’s first child, was born in 2018. However, Mirza and Malik have been living apart for over a year now.

In August, Malik made a significant change to his Instagram Bio, switching from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to simply "Father to One True Blessing." This alteration once again left fans questioning whether he had divorced Mirza or not.

Rumors of trouble in their paradise have been circulating since last year, ever since Malik's photoshoot with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar raised eyebrows in both countries.

Just before getting married to Sania, Shoaib's past life became a major talking point as a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui claimed that the Pakistani cricketer was already married to her, and a huge controversy followed. Ayesha, also going by the name Maha Siddiqui, was a Hyderabadi teacher by profession. It was alleged that Shoaib was going to marry Sania, without getting divorced from his first wife.

Ayesha is reported to have filed a police complaint against Shoaib for cheating on her, after revealing that they got married in 2002 and also shared video clips of their marriage as proof. 

She claimed that all she wanted from Shoaib Malik was a divorce, but it was later revealed that she even got INR 15 crore as alimony from the Pakistani cricketer. Malik later divorced Ayesha Siddique, his first wife, in April 2010, just days before tying the knot with Sania, despite his initial denials. 10 to 15 mediators helped get the negotiations through between the two parties before the divorce was completed. 

