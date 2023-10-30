‘Loved the Brand of Cricket:’ Batting legend lauds India post their impressive win over England

India will play their next match against Sri Lanka on 2 November at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

On Sunday, India yet again emerged victorious in the World Cup 2023 campaign as they clinched a dominating win over England by 100 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India is the only team in the tournament to have remained undefeated so far.

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar takes on X to laud team India for showcasing their impeccable performance on field against The defending champions.

He wrote, “Loved the brand of cricket played by #TeamIndia today! It was a joy to watch them play like this. Well done! #INDvsENG.”

After clinching their sixth consecutive win in the marquee tournament, India has attained the top spot in the WC 2023 points table. Whereas, England, which suffered five losses for the first time in World Cup, stands last in the table.

This by far has remained one of England's biggest disappointing runs in World Cups. Apart from India completely shattering England’s dream to defend the title, their selection for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is also at stake. Bangladesh and England are holding the 9th and 10th place respectively in the WC 2023 table, which makes their chances seem very unfavourable at the moment. The top seven teams of the ODI World Cup 2023 towards the end along with the Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan will secure their participation in the big event, as per the report of ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, India will play their next match against Sri Lanka on 2 November at the 2011 ICC World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.