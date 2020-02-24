Headlines

Liverpool vs West Ham United, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

LIV vs WHU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, WHU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Liverpool vs West Ham United Head to Head

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 03:40 PM IST

Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards winning this season's Premier League title when they welcome West Ham United.

The Reds currently are 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while West Ham have dropped into the relegation zone.

 

When and where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham United

Where and when is the Liverpool vs West Ham United Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on February 25, 2020, at Anfield.

 

What time does the Liverpool vs West Ham United, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs West Ham United match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday. 

 

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs West Ham United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs West Ham United live streaming?

The Liverpool vs West Ham United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Predicted Starting XIs 

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Antonio, Haller

