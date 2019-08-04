Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield: Live streaming, teams, time in IST & where to watch on TV in India

Headlines

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

HomeSports

Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield: Live streaming, teams, time in IST & where to watch on TV in India

All you need to know about Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2019, 06:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Champions League winners Liverpool will play Premier League champions Manchester City for the FA Community Shield on Sunday as the 2019-20 season officially gets underway in England.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be played on August 4, 2019 at the Wembley Stadium in England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will begin at 3 PM local time i.e. 7:30 PM IST. 

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2HD TV channels in India. 

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Manchester City live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and sonyliv.com website in India.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs 

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordon Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Mo Salah, Booby Firmino.

Man City: Claudio Bravo; Danny Walker, John Stones, Garcia, Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE