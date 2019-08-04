Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield: Live streaming, teams, time in IST & where to watch on TV in India

All you need to know about Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match.

Champions League winners Liverpool will play Premier League champions Manchester City for the FA Community Shield on Sunday as the 2019-20 season officially gets underway in England.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be played on August 4, 2019 at the Wembley Stadium in England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will begin at 3 PM local time i.e. 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Manchester City live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and sonyliv.com website in India.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordon Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Mo Salah, Booby Firmino.

Man City: Claudio Bravo; Danny Walker, John Stones, Garcia, Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane