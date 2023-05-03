Lionel Messi’s PSG salary cut by Rs 1.2 crore after being suspended for 14 days, know reason why

Lionel Messi suspended from PSG for 14 days (Photo - Twitter)

French league club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has suspended their star player Lionel Messi for 14 days from the club, which means that his pay will be docked for the next two weeks. Messi’s PSG salary for 14 days will be cut from his monthly paycheck.

Lionel Messi, who led the Argentina football team to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, has been suspended from PSG for two weeks for reportedly making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for two days, where he was seen traveling with his wife.

Not only this, but Messi is likely to not have his contract renewed at PSG after his suspension, which strengthens the speculations that the Argentina football captain is likely to join his previous team Barcelona, where he was for over a decade.

Under the norms of the suspension, PSG has decided to dock the pay of Lionel Messi for 14 days. Messi gets around Rs 64 lakhs as his weekly salary in the French club, which means that his salary has been cut by Rs 1.2 crore due to the suspension.

#WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. pic.twitter.com/vna7y63m2u — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 2, 2023

Further, Messi will be barred from playing in the upcoming matches of PSG and participating in the team practices. The PSG contract of the player will also not be renewed since he took a trip to Saudi Arabia without permission from his club.

Saudia Arabia minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb took to social media to welcome Lionel Messi and his wife to the country, who visited the place with their two sons. Meanwhile, PSG is yet to make an official statement on the suspension of the Argentina football captain.

According to reports, Messi has been playing with the consideration of joining Barcelona FC for the last few months, and his contract is likely to be more expensive than that of Cristiano Ronaldo when he left Manchester United to join Saudi club Al Nassr.

