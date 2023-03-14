Lionel Messi to get more money than Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez for Netflix animated series?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (File photo)

After leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut on the small screen through a new Netflix animated series. This comes just after his football rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez landed Netflix deal for her new show.

Lionel Messi is expected to land a new Netflix animated series, making this the third audiovisual deal to be produced by the Argentina football legend. This deal comes after Georgina Rodriguez decided to share her life story through a new Netflix show.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina landed a 10 million Euros deal with Netflix for the series which is based on her real life. Now, it is expected that Ronaldo’s rival Lionel Messi is set to land a deal that is 50 percent more that the deal landed by the former’s girlfriend.

Lionel Messi’s animated Netflix series is set to be based on the professional and personal life of the PSG player and is expected to cover a range of topics. While the final amount has not been revealed yet, it is expected that the final deal will be 15 million Euros, which comes out to be around Rs 132 crores.

One of the prime reasons why Messi’s Netflix deal is set to be higher than that landed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is his exceptional performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which led Argentina to victory.

This Netflix series is expected to be a treat for Messi fans as it will give viewers a sneak peek into his life and how he rose to fame. It must be noted that it is not yet confirmed if Messi will be voicing the animated character in his Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina showcased her expensive and lavish lifestyle in her new Netflix show I Am Georgina, which comes soon after Ronaldo’s transfer to Saudi club Al Nassr from Manchester United.

