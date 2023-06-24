Lionel Messi birthday: Know his net worth, lifestyle, expensive cars, brand endorsements, achievements; details

Lionel Messi (File Photo)

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina's national team, is one of the greatest football players in history. He was born on 24 June 1987 in Rosario. In 2020, the seven-time defending champion of the coveted Ballon d'Or became the first football player to receive the Laureus Award for Best Sportsman of the Year. Throughout his career, he has won numerous awards and set numerous football records that may go unmatched for a very long time.

Messi finally achieved his long-held desire after years of waiting, adding the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy to his embellished trophy cabinet, which may contain everything that football has to offer. By becoming the first football player to ever win the Golden Ball award twice, Messi created his place in history.

From Lionel Messi's Net Worth in 2023, his luxury lifestyle, investments, and career milestones, to his early life. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Lionel Messi: Net worth

Messi is regarded as one of the most loved players in football's history. Lionel Messi's net worth is projected to be about USD130 million in 2023. Lionel Messi is actually among the highest-paid soccer players in the world. The widely recognised athlete also earns a lot of money, perhaps USD 65 million annually only from endorsements, according to Forbes.

Lionel Messi: Lifestyle

Messi lives quite a private life. However, he has made some quite expensive expenditures when it comes to his way of life. His acquisition of a Ferrari F430 Spider was among his largest purchases. Not only that, but the man apparently has a taste for pricey vehicles and also owns an Audi R8 Spyder and a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale. According to reports, Messi also owns the 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti, one of the most costly cars ever produced. The vehicle sold for an estimated USD 37 million at an auction.

Messi has made real estate investments as well. He has a house in Castelldefels, a town about 16 miles from Barcelona. He also possesses a one-zero eco house.

Lionel Messi: Expensive cars owned by Messi

The player is often seen driving a Mini Cooper. He also owns a rare Pagani Zonda, which is worth $1,850,000, a Maserati GranTurismo that costs approximately $123,000, a Ferrari F43 Spider that costs over $200,000, an Audi R8 V10 that is worth over $100,000 and more.

Lionel Messi: Brand Endorsements

It is well known that Messi earns a staggering USD 40 million per year from brand endorsements alone. One of these lifetime brand endorsement agreements is with Adidas.