JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction in PKL 2022 semifinal 1: Best picks for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2022 semifinal 1

After an action-packed Pro Kabaddi League campaign in 2022, only four teams remain, with Jaipur Pink Panthers set to lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal on Thursday at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The Bulls stormed past Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator match, as they crushed their opponents by a 56-24 margin, thus roaring their way into the semis. Vikash Khandola picked up a Super 10 for the Bulls, while right cover Ponparthiban shone as he contributed seven tackle points.

On the other hand, the inaugural season champs, the Jaipur Pink Panthers qualified directly for the semifinal after topping the table and they will be looking to win their second PKL title.

JAI vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls semifinal 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Mahender Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Ankush

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal (vc) and Bharat (c)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls semifinal 1 in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will be played on December 15, 2022, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.