Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction in PKL 2022 semifinal 1: Best picks for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi League semifinal 1: Best picks for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, predicted playing 7

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction in PKL 2022 semifinal 1: Best picks for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2022 semifinal 1

After an action-packed Pro Kabaddi League campaign in 2022, only four teams remain, with Jaipur Pink Panthers set to lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal on Thursday at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. 

The Bulls stormed past Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator match, as they crushed their opponents by a 56-24 margin, thus roaring their way into the semis. Vikash Khandola picked up a Super 10 for the Bulls, while right cover Ponparthiban shone as he contributed seven tackle points. 

On the other hand, the inaugural season champs, the Jaipur Pink Panthers qualified directly for the semifinal after topping the table and they will be looking to win their second PKL title. 

READ| Sania Mirza attends FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal amid divorce rumours, pics go viral

JAI vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls semifinal 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Mahender Singh

READ| IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj tease Litton Das with his own gesture after latter gets dismissed; watch

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team 

Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Ankush

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal (vc) and Bharat (c)

READ| Karim Benzema set to return for the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls semifinal 1 in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will be played on December 15, 2022, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.