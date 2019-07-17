Intercontinental Cup 2019: Narender Gahlot becomes India's second youngest goalscorer as Syria draw with host nation

Intercontinental Cup 2019: Narender Gahlot became the second-youngest Indian to score an international goal for the national team. The youngster headed home Anirudh Thapa’s corner against Syria on Tuesday at the EKA Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Intercontinental Cup 2019.

The 18-year-old central defender - playing in his second international match - gave India the lead in the 52nd minute but Syria restored parity in the 78th minute.

The record is still held by Jerry Zirsanga from Mizoram who became the youngest player to score for the national team in May 2004 in a friendly match against Kuwait during Stephen Constantine’s first stint as India boss.

While Jerry was only 16 years and 311 days old when he scored, Narender is 18 years and 83 days.

Narender beat Indian footballing legend Bhaichung Bhutia by less than a month to climb up the ladder. The former Indian skipper had scored his first international goal against Uzbekistan in the 1995 Nehru Cup, while he was 18 years and 103 days.

Fourth on the list is prodigal striker Lallianzuala Chhangte - who was previously third on the list. The Delhi Dynamos winger scored at the age of 18 years and 140 days against Nepal in the SAFF Championship in 2015.

A product of the AIFF Youth Development Programme and a vital cog in the Indian Arrows, it certainly is a memorable day for 18-year-old Narender Gahlot, who scores his first goal for club and country. IND 1-0 SYR

As for the match, India - who had lost 2-4 against Tajikistan and 2-5 against North Korea - collected their first points of the tournament and ended at the bottom of the table with just one point.

The host nation even spoilt Syria's hopes of making it to the finals. The West Asian side - who needed a win to qualify for the final - ended third with four points from three matches.

The finals now will be played between Tajikistan and North Korea, who got six points each from three matches. The final summit will take place on Saturday.