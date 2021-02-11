India's 'Dhing Express' Hima Das appointed as DSP in Assam Police

Headlines

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

HomeSports

Sports

India's 'Dhing Express' Hima Das appointed as DSP in Assam Police

Hima Das had become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 01:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting Council of Ministers (CoM) at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati on Wednesday decided to appoint ace sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The cabinet also amended the integrated sports policy of the state for the appointment of sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different departments of the state government.

"The CoM approved amendment to the Integrated Sports Policy for the State providing for appointment to medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games, CWG (Class 1) and medal winners of World Championships senior (Class 2) officers. Hima Das will be appointed as Deputy Superintendent," the official Twitter handle of Chief Minister of Assam wrote.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the Assam cabinet's decision to appoint Das as DSP. "Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM @sarbanandsonwal has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen @HimaDas8!" Rijiju tweeted.

She became the first Indian woman and also the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

Das had clinched five gold medals in 2019. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019. She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet. Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs SL clash

'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

Delhi university news: Ceiling of St Stephen's college hall collapses, falls on students

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE