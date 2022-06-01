India vs Japan 3rd place match Hockey Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN live in India

India vs Japan

After drawing the clash against South Korea, the Indian men's hockey team failed to make it to the Final and will now play for the bronze medal when they take on Japan in the Asia Cup hockey 2022 tournament. The top two teams of Super 4s – Malaysia and South Korea – will play for the title after India's match.

Talking about the Indian side, the second-string Men in Blue, led by Birendra Lakra, were level on points (5) with Malaysia and South Korea in the Super 4s. However, on an inferior goal difference, they could not progress to the summit clash.

India had started their Asia Cup hockey 2022 campaign with a second-place finish in the Pool A in the preliminary round after a win, a loss and a draw. India's only loss in the group stage had come against Japan.

However, the side took their revenge and defeated Japan 2-1 in the Super 4s before drawing against Malaysia (3-3) and South Korea (4-4).

Talking about Japan, they, on the other hand, had topped the group stage with three wins in three matches. However, in the Super 4s, they lost all three games.

Now, India and Japan are now all set to face each other for the bronze medal match. While Japan will eye their first-ever podium finish in this tournament, India has won the Asia Cup three times and has finished runners-up five times.

Ahead of India's all-important top of the Super 4 points table clash with Japan, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs Japan hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on June 1 (Wednesday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Japan hockey Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs Japan hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Which channel will telecast India vs Japan hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan hockey Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The India vs Japan hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.