Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India fail to reach final after drawing 4-4 with South Korea, to play Japan in Bronze medal game

India were held to a 4-4 draw by South Korea as they missed out on a place in the final

Indian Men's hockey team failed to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022, after playing out a pulsating 4-4 game with South Korea. The defending champions needed an outright win to qualify for the final, but instead, they will now face off against Japan for the bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Even though India failed to reach the final, the team coached by former Indian skipper Sardar Singh can take heart from their display against South Korea, who led the Super 4 points table ahead of their clash.

The Men in Blue have already played Japan twice before in the Hockey Asia Cup, losing 5-2 in the pool stage match, but winning 2-1 in the Super 4 stage.

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Manjeet Singh, Pawan Rajbhar help India beat Japan 2-1 in Super 4s match

More to follow...