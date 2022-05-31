Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India fail to reach final after drawing 4-4 with South Korea, to play Japan in Bronze medal game

Indian Men's hockey team played out a thrilling 4-4 match with South Korea, but the defending champs failed to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India fail to reach final after drawing 4-4 with South Korea, to play Japan in Bronze medal game
India were held to a 4-4 draw by South Korea as they missed out on a place in the final

Indian Men's hockey team failed to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022, after playing out a pulsating 4-4 game with South Korea. The defending champions needed an outright win to qualify for the final, but instead, they will now face off against Japan for the bronze medal match on Wednesday. 

Even though India failed to reach the final, the team coached by former Indian skipper Sardar Singh can take heart from their display against South Korea, who led the Super 4 points table ahead of their clash. 

The Men in Blue have already played Japan twice before in the Hockey Asia Cup, losing 5-2 in the pool stage match, but winning 2-1 in the Super 4 stage. 

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Manjeet Singh, Pawan Rajbhar help India beat Japan 2-1 in Super 4s match

More to follow...

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.