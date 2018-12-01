India vs Belgium, Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Live streaming, time, teams, where to watch on TV

India will take on World No. 3 Belgium in their Pool C fixture on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhuvneshwar, Odisha.

India kick-started their campaign with a fantastic 5-0 win over South Africa. Although Belgium did not score as many goals as India, even they won their opening match 2-1 which was against Canada.

The 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup 2018 will take place from November 28 to December 16

Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Belgium: Squads

India: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Simranjeet Singh.

Belgium: Vincent Vanasch, Loic Van Doren, Arthur De Sloover, Arthur Van Doren, Loïck Luypaert, Alexander Hendrickx, Gauthier Boccard, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Simon Gougnard, John-John Dohmen, Victor Wegnez, Felix Denayer, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Tom Boon, Thomas Briels, Florent van Aubel, Nicolas De Kerpel

How, when and where to watch India vs Belgium in Hockey World Cup 2018

When is India vs Belgium match in Hockey World Cup 2018?

The India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played on December 2.

Where will India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match be played?

The India-South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the India vs Belgium match start (time in IST)?

The India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match will start at 7 pm. South Africa vs Canada match will be played at 5 pm before India's match.

Where to watch India vs Belgium live match on TV in India?

The India vs Belgium live broadcast will be on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

How and where to watch India vs Belgium live streaming online in India?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs Belgium live streaming will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation.