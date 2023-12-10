Headlines

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Virat Kohli’s long-standing record in 1st T20I

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Ahead of the highly anticipated T20I match between India and South Africa today, World's No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge to equal former India captain Virat Kohli’s landmark record. 

Scoring 1985 runs from just 55 innings, Surya is just 15 runs away to equal Kohli’s T20I record of being the fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs. The prestigious record which is reigned by Pakistani batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who scored 2000 runs in 52 innings each, Kohli ranks third after achieving it in just 56 innings.

Probably next in line, India T20I skipper can equal Kohli’s record and also surpass star wicket-keeper KL Rahul who achieved it in just 58 innings.

After winning the T20I series against Australia by 4-1, the Men in Blue are now gearing up for the South Africa tour starting today with the first match of the T20I series. India will face the Proteas at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban  starting from 7:30 PM IST.

The T20I series will also see players like Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja making their comeback after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen , Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

