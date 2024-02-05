IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss 3rd Test due to…

However, there is a big setback for the Rohit Sharma-led side as star bowler Bumrah could miss the third Test match,which is to be played at Rajkot starting from February 15.

On Monday, Team India emerged victorious over England in the second Test of the five-match series in Vizag. Riding on Jasprit Bumrah’s best Test match bowling figures at home with 9/91, India won by 106 runs and leveled the series 1-1.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, Bumrah would be rested for the Test at Rajkot, considering the workload he will have during IPL 2024, and then gear up for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 later this year. Selectors and the team management are considering the star bowler rest for the third Test and have him back for the final two Tests.

However, the report also claims that Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the second Test is set to rejoin the squad. While uncertainty over Ravindra Jadeja’s availability continues, after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test. KL Rahul and Jadeja who were ruled out from the Vizag Test, remain doubtful for the third and fourth Tests as well.

After winning over the Ben Stokes-led side, India jumped four places to second in the World Test Championships standings.

A rare setback in the opening Test in Hyderabad had previously seen India slip from second to fifth place.

The win in Visakhapatnam pushed India's point percentage to 52.77, as against 55.00 of Australia.

The top half of the table remains highly competitive, with five teams separated by a mere 5% in point percentage.

