'I have been misquoted': Mary Kom denies taking retirement from boxing

Earlier reports suggested Mary Kom's retirement based on the IBA regulations, limiting boxers' participation at the highest level to the age of 40.

Contrary to reports suggesting her retirement, six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom has clarified that she has not yet announced her retirement from boxing. In a statement, she expressed, "Dear Friends from media, I haven't announced retirement yet, and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it."

Dismissing the retirement claims, Mary Kom mentioned an event in Dibrugarh on January 24, 2024, where she stated, "I still have the hunger of achieving in sports but age limit in Olympics doesn't allow me to participate, though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness, and whenever I announce retirement, I will inform everyone."

Earlier reports suggested Mary Kom's retirement based on the IBA regulations, limiting boxers' participation at the highest level to the age of 40.

Acknowledging her ongoing desire to compete, Mary, aged 41, lamented the imposed age restriction, saying, "I have the hunger still, but unfortunately, because of the age limit, it is over. I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more, but I am being forced to quit (due to the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life."