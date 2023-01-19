Hockey World Cup 2023, Live Streaming details: When and Where to watch India vs Wales live match today?

Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Wales in their third match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 19.

Team India will face off against Wales in their third match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 19. In their previous two matches, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side emerged victorious against Spain with a score of 2-0 and secured a hard-fought draw against England. Currently, Team India are in second place in Pool D, with England at the top of the standings. With the stakes high, the upcoming match promises to be an exciting and thrilling encounter.

If Team India defeats Wales with a higher goal difference than England, they will qualify for the quarter-finals immediately. However, if they lose or win with a lower goal difference than England, they will have to compete in crossover matches to advance to the quarter-finals.

Currently, India has a goal difference of two, while England's is five. Since England will play against Spain on the same day as India's match, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team will know the minimum number of goals they must score to surpass England.

Check out the standings in Pool D of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the end of the 2nd round of matches. Tell us your predictions for the final standings for all teams in Pool D, in the comments! #HWC2023 #HockeyEquals #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/kwkn5SBhy8 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 17, 2023

The Welsh team is currently ranked 14th in the world, while India stands at a lofty 5th in the rankings. With India's formidable strength and reputation, it should be a relatively straightforward match for them to win. However, they will be looking to secure a quarter-final berth with a resounding victory.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will be held on the 19th of January, Thursday.

Where will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

India Squad: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales Squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

