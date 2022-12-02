Headlines

Ghana vs Uruguay Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for GHA vs URU FIFA World Cup 2022, match 46

Check out all the details and fantasy XI updates for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 game between Ghana vs Uruguay in Qatar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Ghana will be fired up after overcoming the tenacious Korean Republic in their previous group match. Ghana's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign began with a defeat to Portugal.

The game was competitive, and although losing, the Black Stars battled hard to the finish. Andre Ayew and company were therefore faced with a difficult job when they faced Korea. They had to deal with a lot of strain at first, but they made it in the end.

Uruguay, on the other side, will be lacking in confidence after failing to score a goal in this year's FIFA World Cup. Their first game was a 0-0 tie against Korea, while their second game was a 2-0 loss to Portugal.

The Uruguayans will be aiming for some sort of consolation in their final game, while Ghana may be looking to get retribution for their meeting in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals. La Celeste defeated the Black stars that day, but this Ghana team appears to be on fire right now.

Match Details

Ghana vs Uruguay

Date: 2nd December 2022 

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Ghana vs Uruguay- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Sergio Rochet 

Defenders: Mohammed Salisu, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez 

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Federico Valverde (Vice captain), Rodrigo Bentancur 

Attackers: Andre Ayew, Darwin Nunez (Captain), Luis Suarez

Ghana vs Uruguay- My Dream11 team

Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Amartey, Coates; Partey, Valverde, Bentancur; Williams, Nunez, Gomez

Ghana vs Uruguay possible starting XI

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams 

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Jose Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Diego Godin; Guillermo Varela, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Federcio Valverde, Rodrigo Bentanur, Darwin Nunez; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

