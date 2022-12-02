South Korea vs Portugal Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for KOR vs POR FIFA World Cup 2022, match 45

South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal will face South Korea in their final FIFA World Cup group stage encounter. They have already qualified for the knockout round and will only need one point to finish first in Group H.

Fernando Santos' team has been fairly impressive so far in the World Cup, defeating Ghana and Uruguay, and will be heavy favourites against South Korea.

South Korea began their World Cup campaign with a draw against Uruguay, but lost 3-2 to Ghana the following game despite demonstrating an incredible desire to battle back.

If Ghana loses to Uruguay, South Korea will still have a chance. However, if both Uruguay and South Korea win their respective games, it might end up being a fight of goal difference between three teams.

Match Details

South Korea vs Portugal

Date: 2nd December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

South Kore vs Portugal- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Diogo Meireles Costa

Defenders: Kim Jin-Su, Joo Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe

Midfielders: Hwang In-Beom, Lee Kang-In, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Heung-Min Son, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

South Korea vs Portugal- My Dream11 team

Costa, Jin-Su, Cancelo, Guerreiro, Pepe, Kang-In, In-Beom, Fernandes (VC), Son, ROnaldo (C), Felix

READ| 'Germany robbed..': Massive VAR controversy during Spain-Japan match, fans debate Japan's winning goal