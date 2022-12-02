South Korea vs Portugal Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for KOR vs POR FIFA World Cup 2022, match 45

Portugal will face South Korea in their final FIFA World Cup group stage encounter. They have already qualified for the knockout round and will only need one point to finish first in Group H.
Fernando Santos' team has been fairly impressive so far in the World Cup, defeating Ghana and Uruguay, and will be heavy favourites against South Korea.
South Korea began their World Cup campaign with a draw against Uruguay, but lost 3-2 to Ghana the following game despite demonstrating an incredible desire to battle back.
If Ghana loses to Uruguay, South Korea will still have a chance. However, if both Uruguay and South Korea win their respective games, it might end up being a fight of goal difference between three teams.
Match Details
South Korea vs Portugal
Date: 2nd December 2022
Time: 8:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Education City Stadium
South Kore vs Portugal- Dream11 Prediction
Goalkeeper: Diogo Meireles Costa
Defenders: Kim Jin-Su, Joo Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe
Midfielders: Hwang In-Beom, Lee Kang-In, Bruno Fernandes
Strikers: Heung-Min Son, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix
South Korea vs Portugal- My Dream11 team
Costa, Jin-Su, Cancelo, Guerreiro, Pepe, Kang-In, In-Beom, Fernandes (VC), Son, ROnaldo (C), Felix
