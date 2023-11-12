Ghana international footballer Raphael Dwamena passes away after on-pitch collapse

In the wake of Dwamena's untimely demise, all football matches in Albania have been postponed.

Ghanaian international footballer Raphael Dwamena tragically passed away at the age of 28 after collapsing on the field during a match, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association on Saturday (November 11).

Dwamena was participating in a match between KF Egnatia and Partizani, two teams in Albania's top division, when he collapsed during the 24th minute. The match referee and players on the field immediately rushed to his aid, and an ambulance was swiftly brought onto the pitch. Despite the efforts made, the 28-year-old player could not be saved.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time,” the association said in a statement.

“Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael.”

Raphael Dwamena, who was a striker for Albanian side KF Egnatia, tragically passed away during a match today.



All sporting & football events were cancelled in Albania following the tragic death. RIP, Raphael... pic.twitter.com/YdlYCYUIHL — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 11, 2023

This was not the first instance of the talented striker collapsing on the field, as it had previously occurred in 2021 during a match between his former team, Blau-Weiß Linz, and Hartberg in the Austrian Cup. However, he managed to recover and make a comeback.

Dwamena was on the path to becoming a prominent footballer, but his £14m transfer to the English football club Brighton fell through due to a medical setback.

Following that setback, he went on to play for the Spanish club Levante and later joined Real Zaragoza on loan.

The 28-year-old had a history of heart problems, which were initially diagnosed in 2017. Despite being advised to retire from professional football in 2021, the striker chose to ignore the calls and tragically passed away while playing the game he loved.

In the wake of Dwamena's untimely demise, all football matches in Albania have been postponed. He was the league's top-scorer, having netted an impressive nine goals.