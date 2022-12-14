Football player Amir Nasr-Azadani to face execution for supporting women's rights in Iran: Reports

Amir Nasr-Azadani

Iranian football player Amir Nasr-Azadani may face execution for his role in the recent demonstrations in Iran, as per reports of local media. Nasr-Azadani was a former player for teams such as Rah-Ahan, Tractor, and Gol-e Rayhan. The Islamic Republic's legal system intends to hang him for a crime known as "moharebeh." Protests erupted across Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in the custody of the nation's morality police for violating the country's dress code. Protests by Iranian citizens for greater freedom have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of citizens, especially during protests.

Footballers' union FIFPRO, which represents 65,000 professional football players worldwide, also addressed the incident in a tweet. FIFPRO expressed outrage at the news concerning Amir Nasr-Azadani and urged that his sentence be commuted.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” the tweet read.

According to IranWire, Nasr-Azadani and two other people accused of the crime appeared on state television on November 20 and read a "forced" confession. Nasr-Azadani was also present at the protests, according to IranWire. However, according to sources, he was never near the area where Cheraghi and the two Basij members were killed. The insider further claimed that his participation in the protests was restricted to yelling slogans for a few hours.

Apart from the international community, Iran's football community has also expressed support for Nasr-Azadani. Former Iran national team player Mehdi Mahdavikia claimed to have seen the 26-year-old during the youth squad's camp in Germany and conveyed his worries about any prospective trial.

Other renowned Iranian footballers who have requested a stay of execution include Ali Karimi, Masoud Shojaei, Mohammed Reza Akhbari, and Siamak Nemati.

