FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch Argentina vs France World Cup final match live in India

Argentina vs France Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: All you need to know about live streaming, match timings and venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch Argentina vs France World Cup final match live in India
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final

On Sunday, December 18, Argentina and France will face off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, which will be the largest football spectacular ever. On their way to the championship game, both teams had some upsets. While France were humiliated by Tunisia in the initial round, Argentina had stunningly lost to underdog Saudi Arabia in their opening encounter of the group round.

While Argentina is seeking for the ideal send-off for their star striker and captain Lionel Messi, who is due to retire for his country after the title match, France are aiming to become only the third nation to defend their title in the tournament's history.

Given the star-studded lineups of both teams, football fans anticipate a fantastic match. Kylian Mbappe plays for France. They are led by Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, with Messi, Julian Alvarez, and Enzo Fernandez representing Argentina. 

In their most recent encounter, France defeated Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup. In head-to-head competition, Argentina has a stronger record with six victories in 12 games compared to France's three victories.

Match Details

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Kick-Off: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium (Lusail)

Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be streamed live on the JioCinema App and Website.

Predicted playing XI
 
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
 
France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

