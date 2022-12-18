Search icon
Argentina vs France Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

ARG vs FRA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina and France are both vying for a third FIFA World Cup victory as they face off in the final on Sunday in Qatar. The Lusail Stadium will host the high-octane final between Argentina and France.

France will aim to become the first team to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title since Brazil did so 60 years ago. France overcame Croatia in 2018 to capture their second FIFA World Cup victory under Didier Deschamps. After defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals, the Les Bleus will now head to Qatar for the final.

Argentina, meanwhile, staged a stunning comeback at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after falling to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. The Lionel Messi-led side defeated last year's runners-up Croatia 3-0 to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.
 
Match Details
 
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022
 
Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022.
 
Kick-Off: 8:30 PM (IST)
 
Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium (Lusail)
 
ARG vs FRA-Dream11 Prediction
 
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
 
Defenders: Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico
 
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann, Enzo Fernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni
 
Strikers: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
 
ARG vs FRA- My Dream11 team
 
Lloris, Otamendi, Molina, Hernandez, Di Maria, Fernandez, Griezmann, Tchouameni, Alvarez, Messi (C), Mbappe (VC)
 
Predicted playing XI
 
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
 
France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud
 
