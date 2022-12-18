Argentina vs France Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina and France are both vying for a third FIFA World Cup victory as they face off in the final on Sunday in Qatar. The Lusail Stadium will host the high-octane final between Argentina and France.

France will aim to become the first team to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title since Brazil did so 60 years ago. France overcame Croatia in 2018 to capture their second FIFA World Cup victory under Didier Deschamps. After defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals, the Les Bleus will now head to Qatar for the final.

Argentina, meanwhile, staged a stunning comeback at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after falling to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match. The Lionel Messi-led side defeated last year's runners-up Croatia 3-0 to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.