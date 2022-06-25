FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Indian team placed in Group A with Brazil, US and Morocco

Indian U-17 Women's football team

The official Draw for the FIFA U-17 Women`s World Cup India 2022 was held on Friday and it revealed that hosts India, placed in Group A, will play the United States, Morocco, and Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Keeping their record of participating in every FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup intact, Germany was drawn into Group B with Nigeria, Chile and the hosts of the inaugural edition of the tournament, New Zealand. Meanwhile, defending champion Spain has been drawn into Group C along with Colombia, Mexico and China PR. Former champion - of the Costa Rica 2014 edition - Japan is placed in Group D alongside Tanzania, Canada and another former champion in France.

"Today's draw not only marks an important milestone for India as a host nation but also for the global football community. That this draw and the subsequent tournament is able to take place safely is a testament to the hard work of those involved," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during the draw.

"We now look forward to watching the finest young players representing 16 nations from around the world in India later this year. As a direct result of this tournament, a new generation of women inspired to follow in the footsteps of those they see playing in October will be created," he concluded.

Speaking about ticking off an important milestone en route to what promises to be a seminal moment for women's football in India, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, said, "It is a matter of extreme pride and responsibility for our nation to host her first-ever FIFA women's tournament - the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup."

The official draw is a major milestone for all involved as the 16 participating nations now know who they play; and the path to winning this coveted trophy. I welcome all the teams to our beautiful and vibrant nation. May you mesmerize the audience when you come to India," he added before concluding with his vision of a gender-inclusive playing field.