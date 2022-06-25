Delhi HC directs Narinder Batra to stop functioning as the president of the Indian Olympic Association

Headlines

Meet farmer's son who bought Rs 122 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hills

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Hindenburg report combination of…: Gautam Adani hits out at US-based short-seller

Kangana Ranaut trolled for indirectly saying Ranbir Kapoor 'is trying to break free from fake marriage' with Alia Bhatt

Meet farmer's son who bought Rs 122 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hills

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

AI imagines Marvel’s Avengers on streets of Pakistan

7 natural remedies to prevent bad breath

8 Superfoods to cure iodine deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey assesses education under PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for heavy rainfall, evacuation on, trains cancelled, govt on alert

Indian Army soldier injured in Manipur violence, Nearly 100 dead in UP & Bihar due to Heatwave & more | DNA News Wrap, June 19

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Sajid Nadiadwala says this is when Akshay Kumar will begin filming Housefull 5: ‘I am very excited’

Vidya Balan says Bollywood films are no longer succeeding due to just promotions: 'None of the films...' | Exclusive

Delhi HC directs Narinder Batra to stop functioning as the president of the Indian Olympic Association

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra to step down immediately from his post.

IANS

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

A vacation bench of Justice Dinesh Sharma stated that the illegal post of life president or life member cannot be the stepping stone for any other position or benefit elsewhere, be it nationally (including in the Indian Olympic Association) or in international bodies.

READ: 'Virat not in the same league as Joe Root': Michael Vaughan trolls Kohli after failed bat-balancing trick

"If R-3 ( Narinder Batra) has so benefited, then such benefit or position shall end right away. Let the CoA look into the matter, and so would the Government of India," Justice Sharma said in the order. After the Delhi High Court order, Anil Khanna, the senior-most vice president of the body will be the new acting president of IOA.

The order of the court was following a contempt petition moved by former hockey player Aslam Sher Khan, who was a part of the winning team that won the gold medal in the 1975 Hockey World Cup.

On May 25, the Delhi High Court had held that Hockey India has violated the National Sports Code and constituted a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run its day-to-day affairs.

The court had also removed Batra's 'lifetime' member position on the plea pointed out the posts of  Life Member', 'CEO' and `Life President have been created by Batra, being in blatant contravention of the NSCI, Circular 1975 and 2001 Guidelines, as illegal and unsustainable.

READ: ISL Transfer news: ATK Mohun Bagan sigh elder brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba

In the earlier order, it was stated that the respondent Batra knew fully well that the post of Life President and Life Member in an NSF is illegal, and had been specifically intimated so by the government.

Yet when Hockey India was registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860, on May 28, 2009, and was granted prompt recognition by the government, within a couple of days thereof, the respondent went ahead and had himself appointed as a Life Member of Hockey India.

"This smacks of brazen impertinence to the clear mandate of law. It was a less than honest but futile endeavor to institutionalize oneself in a body whose legitimacy itself is contingent upon conformity with the Sports Code and the law. What a paradox, to make oneself permanent in an entity whose tenure itself is impermanent.

READ: SL vs AUS 5th ODI: Alex Carey's unbeaten 45-run knock helps Australia win by 4 wickets

"The illegal Post of Life President or Life Member cannot be the stepping-stone for any other position or benefit elsewhere, be it nationally (including in the Indian Olympic Association) or in international bodies. If the respondent has so benefitted, then such benefit or position shall end right away. Let the CoA look into the matter, and so would the Government of India," the order read.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

