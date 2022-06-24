SL vs AUS 5th ODI: Alex Carey's unbeaten 45-run knock helps Australia win by 4 wickets

Australia win fifth ODI against Sri Lanka by 4 runs, hosts win series 3-2

Having wrapped up the ODI series 3-1, the fifth ODI between Australia and Sri Lanka was no more than a consolation, but the visitors ended the series on a positive note by winning in Colombo. Alex Carey's unbeaten 45-run knock on Friday helped the Aussie side end the series on a positive note.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first, but his side never really got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Chamika Karunaratne's valiant effort of 75-runs helped the hosts to a respectable total of 160 runs, which Australia chased down easily with 63 balls to spare.

READ| Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Heartwarming gesture from Lankan fans wins the internet, see pics

With the hosts taking the ODI series 3-2, and Australia winning the T20I series 2-1, attention now switches to the Test series which is scheduled to begin from June 29th.

C H A M P I O N S !#SlvAUS pic.twitter.com/tqR3tRba9h — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 24, 2022

Chasing a target of 161 in the dead rubber at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, Australia made life difficult for itself before reaching 164-6 with 63 deliveries to spare.

Sri Lanka had reduced Australia to 50-4 but wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey led his team home with an unbeaten 45.

READ| IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match in Dambulla

Carey added 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Marnus Labuschagne and then finished the game off by adding a further 43 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket with Cameron Green, who was unbeaten on 25.

Australia won the final ODI by 4 wickets and Sri Lanka clinch the ODI series 3-2!#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/RC6CQrZ6qD — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) June 24, 2022

Sri Lanka's spinners kept striking at regular intervals on a spin-friendly wicket but knew they were playing catchup in defending a low total.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the hosts were out for 160 in 43.1 overs. It could have been a lot worse for Sri Lanka without the ninth-wicket partnership between Chamika Karunaratne and debutant Pramod Madushan which was worth 58 runs.

The pair came together on 85-8 and Sri Lanka was in danger of being bowled out for its lowest total against Australia (91) and the lowest total at the venue (98). However, Karunaratne and Madushan helped the team to rebuild and gave the capacity crowd something to cheer.

With inputs from PTI