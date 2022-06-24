IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I live streaming: How to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in Dambulla?

After winning the first T20I, India Women will be looking to seal the series with yet another win over Sri Lanka women in Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team got off to the best possible start in their three-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka as the visitors won the first game by 34 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show for the Indian eves as her unbeaten 36-run knock helped his side to a respectable total of 138/6.

In reply, the Sri Lanka Women's team could only muster up 104/5 in their respective 20 overs as Kavisha Dilhari's valiant 47-run unbeaten knock went in vain.

The attention now switches to the second T20I as India will go for the kill and hope to seal the series, while the hosts will be eyeing a comeback and force matters into the third match.

Ahead of the all-important 2nd T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match start?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match will be played on June 25 (Saturday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I take place?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I in India?

The live streaming of the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women will be available on 27thsports.com and the FanCode app. Sri Lanka Cricket will also broadcast the match through their official YouTube channel.

IND-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani