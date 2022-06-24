IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match in Dambulla

India Women will face off against Sri Lanka Women in 2nd T20I in Dambulla

After taking a 1-0 lead over Sri Lanka Women in the ongoing three-match T20I series, Harmanpreent Kaur's India will look to keep the momentum going in the second game in Dambulla.

India Women's cricket team batted first in the previous contest, and they scored 138 runs, courtesy of valuable knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, but they will hope for better performances from the rest of the batters.

Oshadi Ranasinghe and Ranaweera were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, but it was their batting which let the hosts down.

READ| Jemimah Rodrigues reveals how chat with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant helped in India comeback

Kavisha Dilhari played a valiant knock, but she didn't get any support from the rest of the batting unit as the hosts could only score 104 runs in 20 overs. The second game will be make or break for both teams, and it will be interesting to see whether India can wrap up the series, or Sri Lanka can stage a comeback.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women – 2nd T20I

IND W vs SL W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshita Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera

READ| Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Heartwarming gesture from Lankan fans wins the internet, see pics

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshita Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Kavisha Dilhari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera

READ| SL vs AUS 5th ODI: Alex Carey's unbeaten 45-run knock helps Australia win by 4 wickets

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

The match begins at 2:30 PM IST and will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The match can be live-streamed on 27thsports.com and FanCode app.