DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Reeti Sahai wins in editor's choice category

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Reeti Sahai as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the editor's choice category. Reeti Sahai is an entrepreneur, mountaineer, cyclist, dog mom, certified fitness trainer and marathoner.

She is the founder of a running community known as 'Run with Reeti'. A resident of Ranikhet, Reeti Sahai became the first woman from Uttarakhand to complete all six World Marathon Majors-- Boston, Berlin, New York, Chicago, London and Tokyo of 42km each.

Reeti Sahai did her MBA from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management. She also has a diploma in teaching and training. Reeti also has Functional training, Sport and Fitness Administration/Management.