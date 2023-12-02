David Warner hits back at X user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

Recently, an X user tagged Australia’s star opening batter, David Warner and commented, “In past australian players were very arrogant but after winning this world cup they will become more arrogant.”

The Australia cricket team clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title after beating India by six wickets in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 19 December. With this triumph, Australia has also become the first non-hosting nation since 2007 to win an ODI World Cup. Last time also, it was Australia led by Ricky Ponting then, that won the ODI World Cup in 2007.

However, after the victory, Australia players have faced Indian fans' criticism on social media. The anger fumed more when Aussie batter Mitchell Marsh was captured in a controversial photo of putting feet over the World Cup 2023 trophy.

Recently, an X user tagged Australia’s star opening batter, David Warner and commented, “In past australian players were very arrogant but after winning this world cup they will become more arrogant.”

The tweet came into Warner’s attention and a day after, he hits back at the criticism made by the user. He wrote, “did you meet some of the players or is this just a keyboard opportunity to vent.”

did you meet some of the players or is this just a keyboard opportunity to vent. https://t.co/Szv04xK9Ik — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, India is playing against Australia in a five-match T20I series. At the moment, India has sealed the series by beating Australia by 20 runs yesterday in the fourth T20I. With one more match to go, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is having a lead of 3-1 in the T20I series.

The last match of the series is scheduled to be played tomorrow (December 3) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (C), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.