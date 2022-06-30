Photo of 1st US player with a limb difference Carson Pickett 'fist bumping' fan with 'same arms' goes viral

Joseph Tidd with Carson Pickett

Creating history, Carson Pickett became the first player with a limb difference to playing for the United States women's team. The 28-year-old defender, who was born without part of her left arm, spoke about her international debut on Tuesday and said it is a "dream come true".

She went on to play the full 90 minutes at left-back in a 2-0 friendly victory against Colombia at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

The player had earlier gone viral in 2019 after a photo of her giving a 'fist' bump with a young fan named Joseph Tidd who was also missing part of his left arm spread on social media.

The same photo is yet again gone viral after news of her playing for the US team came out.

Talking about the friendly game, Manuela Vanegas' own-goal gave the US the lead before Kelley O'Hara scored a 77th-minute winner. This victory extended the side's impressive unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil.

It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July.