Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut says 'badmaash insaan' has corrupted entire industry, netizens think she is attacking Karan Johar again

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with 23 new features launched, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Virender Sehwag says Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer will make you cry: 'It not just has cricket but...'

Meet India's richest stock investor who once bought 28 flats for Rs 1288 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut says 'badmaash insaan' has corrupted entire industry, netizens think she is attacking Karan Johar again

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with 23 new features launched, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

From school friends to life partners: The incredible love story of this cricketer

Sudha Murty quotes: 10 life lessons to learn from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife

7 yoga asanas to get rid of double chin, face fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

R Balki reveals why Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is thanked in Ghoomer credits: 'She had this beautiful idea..'

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

HomeSports

Sports

Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury as per the latest reports.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury as per the latest reports. Neeraj, who most recently won the silver medal at World Athletics Championship 2022, was India's best hope for winning gold at the Birmingham Games. 

Neeraj had won the gold medal in Javelin throw at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Goldcoast. However, the 24-year-old won't be able to defend his title after picking up an injury. 

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association confirmed to news agency ANI, that Chopra had picked up an injury during the World Athletics Championship final, where his 88.13m throw clinched him a silver medal, while Grenada's Anderson Peter won the gold. 

READ| Neeraj Chopra becomes only Indian to win Olympic, World Championship medals; netizens can't keep calm

Earlier, the athlete from Harayan had revealed that he felt some stiffness in his thigh, after his fourth attempt which clinched him the silver medal, but resulted in foul throws in his last two attempts.

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," Neeraj had said while speaking to the media at the World Championship. 

This comes as a huge blow to the Indian contingent as Neeraj was expected to win the gold in Javelin. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This actress wanted to become IAS officer, worked in hotel, acted with Aamir, is a single mother, can you identify her?

Australia star targets India ODIs for comeback from injury ahead of World Cup

What Karan Sagwan said that led Unacedemy to fire educator? Arvind Kejriwal, Edtech firm react amid uproar

Jadavpur University hostel horror: What led to minor student’s death? Twisted tale of ragging, sexual assault

Several villages in Punjab’s Ropar district flooded, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE