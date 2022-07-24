Neeraj Chopra becomes only Indian to win Olympic, World Championship medals; netizens can't keep calm

Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships.

What an end to the World Athletics Championship with India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in the final event of the Javelin Throw. Neeraj Chopra won silver at the final event, with his highest being 88.13m.

Seeing the Tokyo Olympic winner win another medal at one of the highest events, netizens could not keep calm and showered praises for Neeraj Chopra.

SILVER for Neeraj Chopra #NeerajChopra wins silver medal to become only the 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at World Athletics Championships



Only Indian to win both Olympic & World Championship medals #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/ybE0r2DzST — Divye Pratap Singh (@KDPSChampionJr) July 24, 2022

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India



Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthletics Champs with a throw of 88.13m



Congratulations India!!!!!!! @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/XbSAOEdMRa — AJAY THAKUR (@AjayThakur_20) July 24, 2022

Jai Hind!



Commonwealth now. We expect gold @Neeraj_chopra1



Love — bullbear_nofear (@BullbearN) July 24, 2022

The last time an Indian athlete won a medal at a prime athletics event was long-jumper Anju Bobby George at the 2003 Melbourne World Championships. George had jumped a distance of 6.70m to secure India's lone medal - a bronze, from the World Championships.

Since then, it was a draught season for India and the country had waited patiently to get their hands on another athletics medal at the World Championships.