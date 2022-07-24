Headlines

Neeraj Chopra becomes only Indian to win Olympic, World Championship medals; netizens can't keep calm

Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

What an end to the World Athletics Championship with India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in the final event of the Javelin Throw. Neeraj Chopra won silver at the final event, with his highest being 88.13m.

Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships. Not just that, he is also the only Indian to win an Olympic medal and a World Championship medal. 

Seeing the Tokyo Olympic winner win another medal at one of the highest events, netizens could not keep calm and showered praises for Neeraj Chopra.

The last time an Indian athlete won a medal at a prime athletics event was long-jumper Anju Bobby George at the 2003 Melbourne World Championships. George had jumped a distance of 6.70m to secure India's lone medal - a bronze, from the World Championships.

Since then, it was a draught season for India and the country had waited patiently to get their hands on another athletics medal at the World Championships.

