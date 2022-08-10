Search icon
Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022: India's Bhavani Devi wins gold in women's sabre individual category

She won the gold medal after defeating Australia's Veronika Vasileva 15-10 in the sabre final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Bhavani Devi wins gold medal

In the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, Indian fencer Bhavani Devi win a gold medal in the senior women’s sabre individual category.

READ | What is Fencing? The sport in which Bhavani Devi created history for India

She got the top spot after defeating Australia's Veronika Vasileva 15-10 in the sabre final. This was the second time that Bhavani Devi won the title after winning gold in the same event back in 2019. 

Bhavani Devi had received a bye in her opening round before she went on to face Alexandra David in her next round. The Indian fencer won the match against David by 15-6 and advanced to the semis.

The Tokyo Olympian then faced Lucy Higham of Scotland and won the match by a comfortable margin of 15-5 to book her final berth. The final against Vasileva saw the Indian manage to overcome her strong opponent and win the gold medal for the second time.

About the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, it began on Tuesday, August 8 with the final rounds set to take place on August 20th. 

Talking about Bhavani Devi, the Chennai fencer had scripted history by becoming the lone Indian fencer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. She had won her opening match against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. 

She had also reached the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup in Hungary and had also qualified through the adjusted Official Ranking Method (AOR). 

