WATCH: Chamika Karunaratne trolls Bangladesh with 'Naagin' dance after making to Asia Cup 2022 Super 4

Chamika Karunaratne trolled Bangladesh with the naagin dance after Sri Lanka's 2 wicket win. With the win, Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 4s

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Sri Lanka on Thursday defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a must-win game to advance to the next round of the Asia Cup 2022. Dasun Shanaka led the team to victory. With this victory over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka has joined Afghanistan and India in the Super 4 stage.

Sri Lanka celebrated their dramatic win over their opponents with a special 'Naagin Dance.'

Chamika Karunaratne was seen making the famous 'Naagin' sign with both hands on the heads as soon as Asitha Fernando struck the winning runs for his team.

The dance has been synonymous with the Bangladeshi team for quite sometime and it was comical to see Karunaratne to use it to celebrate the win.

It was not an easy win for the Lankans. Bangladesh made them sweat hard for every run. After posting a hefty 183/7 on the board, Bangladesh bowlers did everything at their disposal to make the chase a tough one for Sri lanka.

It was a cliffhanger, and no one could predict who would win the game. It came down to the final over, when Sri Lanka needed to score 8 runs off the final six deliveries. Bangladesh's blunders proved costly, and the Lankans advanced to the Super Four.

Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the Super Fours on September 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Hong Kong will square off on Friday, with the winner facing Team India in the Super Four on September 4.

