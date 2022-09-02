Search icon
PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Hong Kong match in Sharjah

HK vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Hong Kong vs Pakistan, match 6 of Asia Cup in UAE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Dream 11

In the sixth game of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah, Pakistan will square off against Hong Kong. Both of these teams, which are part of Group A, suffered defeats to India during the group stage. The winner of this game will proceed to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan is currently second on the Group A list due to their narrow defeat against India, while Hong Kong is at the last position on the list as they lost to India by a margin of 40 runs. However, a win is the only need to qualify further for both of them.

In the previous two Asia Cup meetings between these two sides, Pakistan has always defeated Hong Kong. Here, another thrilling game is anticipated because the stakes are higher this time.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs Hong Kong - Match 6 of Asia Cup 

PAK vs HK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup

Hong Kong vs Pakistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott McKechnie

Batters:Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman (C), Babar Hayat (VC)

All-rounders – Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Nawaz, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers – Nasim Shah, Haris Rauf, Ehsan Khan

HK vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

HK vs PAK My Dream11 team

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match details

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at Sharjah cricket stadium in Sharjah, on September 2. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

