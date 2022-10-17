Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch online and on TV in India?

Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2022 Live Streaming

The most prestigious individual prize in world football, the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be hosted in at the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris on October 17. The accolade is awarded to the best player in the world each year since 1956.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded by the French news magazine France Football, and previously it was given in association with FIFA, but now the world governing body has started its own 'The Best' awards series.

Real Madrid stalwart Karim Benzema has been heavily tipped to collect the Ballon d'Or for this season, after helping the Los Blancos win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga double last year.

Benzema had amassed 27 goals in the league, as well as 15 in UCL, finishing as the top-scorer in both competitions.

Surprisingly, Lionel Messi, the man to have won this accolade on seven occasions does not find himself in the 30-man nominees' list, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five Ballon d'Ors does feature.

Here's all you need to know about the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony:

When will the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 18.

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony be hosted?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony start?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will start at 12:00 AM IST on October 18, Tuesday, (Monday night in India).

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be broadcasted live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV app and website in India.

Ballon d'Or 2022 30-man nominees list

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)