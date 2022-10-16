'Indian team lacks 'impact player' in the bowling unit, says THIS former Pakistani cricketer

India vs Pakistan

The Indian cricket team was dealt a few hefty blows heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Without Bumrah, India's pace attack looks unconvincing

The T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia from Sunday onwards, but fans remain in baited breath for the blockbuster tie on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when arch-rivals India will take on Pakistan in their tournament opener.

former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed doesn't see India as one of the favourites going into the mega event but is of the opinion that Hardik Pandya in particular is someone who can change the course of the game on his own.

“India ki halat jo hain na woh bhi kuch aachi form main nehin hain. Unke batting bhi struggle kar raha hain, aur Bumrah ke bager bowling waisi nehin hain ki aap soche ki...ki ek impact hota hain bowler ka jo Shaheen ka hai ya Haris ka hain. Yeh impact ka bara pressure hota hain, fark padta hain. Unke jo abhi bowlers hain woh aam medium pace bowlers hain. Ha Pandya ek hain jo game kisibhi waqt change kar sakta hain,” he said.

India have named Mohammed Shami as Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup. Shami did not make a single T20I appearance for India since the last World Cup.