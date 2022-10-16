T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia's historic win against Sri Lanka triggers hilarious meme-fest

Photo: ICC/ Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 has not disappointed and the first upset came in the first match itself. Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka suffered an embarrassing defeat against underdogs Namibia getting all out at 108. Namibia had given the Lankans a target of 164 from 20 overs but then put the favourites in deep trouble early in the innings with 4 quickfire wickets. Sri Lanka was unable to steady the ship and wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Namibia's 55 run victory made Twitter erupt with praises and memefest.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed Namibia, also posting a hilarious meme on Sri Lanka's condition. Another former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh also engaged in some friendly banter. Fans came with several funny quotes and memes. Memes ranged from scenes from Ranveer Singh's cricket biopic 83 to famous Akshay Kumar scenes. Some said that it was intentional from Sri Lanka so that they can get in group B after losing the match. Users also raised the unpredictability of Sri Lanka who won the Asia Cup a month back against cricketing giants India and Pakistan.

Seriously ICC.



Why are you letting traditional powerhouse Namibia play minnow Sri Lanka? — Dennis Namibia (@DennisCricket_) October 16, 2022

Sri Lanka played poorly, obviously, but the story of the nqtch is how magnificently Namibia performed with bat, ball and in the field. Warning gong sounded for all teams in the WC that this is going to be a tough competition — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 16, 2022

Namibia beat Sri Lanka. Spare a thought for @daniel86cricket #T20WorldCup — Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 16, 2022

Namibia Captain said "This is a great day for our cricket history". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2022

The unpredictability of Sri Lanka:



Beat Pakistan twice

Beat India

Win the Asia Cup

Lose to Namibia#T20WorldCup #AsiaCup2022 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 16, 2022

Sri Lanka losing to Namibia, which means they will be joining our group as well. pic.twitter.com/UMAXI698oq — Taha Nazir (@TahaNazir10) October 16, 2022

World Champions Namibia win by 55 runs against Sri Lanka .Sri Lanka proved that they are champions twice the last 2 days https://t.co/nmGbim7dOI pic.twitter.com/Ao3bjtiIhK — Molly (@ash_dam007) October 16, 2022

Srilanka beaten by namibia pic.twitter.com/pyIAmwXdME — Shizza (@shizzapizzaa) October 16, 2022

Rizwan apologizing to entire Pakistan after seeing Namibia beat Srilanka pic.twitter.com/6qhwsqQGgV — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) October 16, 2022

Sri lanka intentionally lost to Namibia to get in Group B where all asian teams are participating so they can beat them easily as they does in Asia Cup

Mastermind level Sri lanka pic.twitter.com/fKVmjuxRDg — Registanroyals (@registanroyals) October 16, 2022

Namibia se harne wali Sri Lanka se hm Asia Cup final haar gaye thay #SLvNAM pic.twitter.com/BnlihCDENo — MUSKAN (@Musskey) October 16, 2022

Sri Lanka lost the match intentionally so that, they can get into the group B



Well played Namibia #T20WorldCup #SLvNAM pic.twitter.com/P2bghciiEe October 16, 2022

Namibia's Jan Frylinck was adjudged the Man of the Match for a brilliant 2/26 spell with the ball and 44 runs of 28 balls with the bat. Pacer Ben Shikongo emerged as a breakout star with a double-wicket maiden over early on that became the defining moment of the match.

Check out the highlights of the T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM match here: T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM highlights: Namibia pull off miraculous 55 run win over Sri Lanka