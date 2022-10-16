Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia's historic win against Sri Lanka triggers hilarious meme-fest

Namibia pulled off an unlikely win after being 95/6 in 15 overs to eventually defeat Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia's historic win against Sri Lanka triggers hilarious meme-fest
Photo: ICC/ Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 has not disappointed and the first upset came in the first match itself. Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka suffered an embarrassing defeat against underdogs Namibia getting all out at 108. Namibia had given the Lankans a target of 164 from 20 overs but then put the favourites in deep trouble early in the innings with 4 quickfire wickets. Sri Lanka was unable to steady the ship and wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Namibia's 55 run victory made Twitter erupt with praises and memefest. 

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed Namibia, also posting a hilarious meme on Sri Lanka's condition. Another former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh also engaged in some friendly banter. Fans came with several funny quotes and memes. Memes ranged from scenes from Ranveer Singh's cricket biopic 83 to famous Akshay Kumar scenes. Some said that it was intentional from Sri Lanka so that they can get in group B after losing the match. Users also raised the unpredictability of Sri Lanka who won the Asia Cup a month back against cricketing giants India and Pakistan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Namibia's Jan Frylinck was adjudged the Man of the Match for a brilliant 2/26 spell with the ball and 44 runs of 28 balls with the bat. Pacer Ben Shikongo emerged as a breakout star with a double-wicket maiden over early on that became the defining moment of the match.

Check out the highlights of the T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM match here: T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM highlights: Namibia pull off miraculous 55 run win over Sri Lanka

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.