Asian qualifiers draw: Indian football await Fifa World Cup 2022 fate as they get placed in pot three

With the second round for Asian qualifiers all set to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Indian football team await their fate for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The seedings are allocated according to the latest Fifa rankings and 40 countries have been divided into five pots consisting of eight teams.

Once the draws are announced, all teams will compete in a double round-robin format - home and away - which will take place from September 5, 2019, to June 9, 2020.

A total of 12 teams - consisting of the eight group winners and the four best runners-up - will advance to the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

The remaining 24 teams will take part in a separate round of qualifiers to book their berth for the 12 slots in the 24-team Asian Cup which will be hosted by China.

The Blue Tigers have been placed in Pot 3 alongside Palestine, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, Korea DPR, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines, according to Scroll.

The draw will be telecasted on DSport from 2.30 PM (IST).

Teams:

Pot 1: IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China PR.

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan.

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, Korea DPR, Chinese Taipei, Philippines.

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia.

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Sri Lanka.