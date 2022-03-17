Arsenal vs Liverpool: Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino fire Premier League title race wide open - Check highlights

Headlines

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Six killed, one injured in SUV-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Kyiv needs honesty in ties with NATO

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

Titanic Submarine: Presumed Human Remains Found In Titanic Submarine Wreckage

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

HomeSports

Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino fire Premier League title race wide open - Check highlights

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. Here are the highlights from the high-octane Premier League clash.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Liverpool reignited the Premier League title race and came within a point of the top spot with a 2-0 win over Arsenal after scoring two second-half goals to extend their winning streak to nine games. Arsenal vs Liverpool could have had a big say in the title race, and it seems the Reds made their opportunity count. 

Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino found the net within eight minutes of each other after a flat first-half performance from the visitors at Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool now has 69 points, one behind Manchester City, which slipped up with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday. If Liverpool can win its remaining nine matches, including against City on April 10, the Reds will win the league.

"Of course we have momentum," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "But momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet," he added.

READ| Champions League 2022: Liverpool clinch quarters berth despite losing 0-1 to Inter Milan at Anfield

His team is trying to reclaim the Premier League title from City, which lifted the trophy last season. Liverpool won it in 2020, its 19th league title overall.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Highlights

Jota beat Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the near post in the 54th minute after the Liverpool forward latched onto a throughball from midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Ramsdale got a hand to Jota's shot, but the keeper should have done better to keep the ball out.

The goal sparked wild celebrations in the away end as the Liverpool players ran over to their fans in the corner. That was Jota's last action on the field as Klopp made a double substitution, bringing on Mohamed Salah, who had recovered from a foot injury, and Firmino.

It didn't take long for Firmino to repay his manager's faith. Robertson drove to the byline before cutting it back for the Brazilian, who flicked the ball past Ramsdale for Liverpool's second in the 62nd minute.

Firmino jumped over the advertising boards and was hugged by the ecstatic Liverpool fans. 

READ| EFL Cup 2022 Final: Liverpool win Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea in penalty shootout

After the match, Klopp marched over to the cheering Liverpool supporters and pumped his fist in the air several times, with the fans responding in kind.

And only three minutes before Jota's goal, Arsenal should have scored. A poor backpass from Alcantara was collected by Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. But Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker forced him to play the ball back to Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and the keeper then made a reflex save with his hand to deny the Norwegian.

Arsenal also failed to capitalize on an energetic first-half performance. 

Arsenal worked both flanks in the opening interval, trying to get the ball quickly up the field to forwards Gabriel Martinelli on the left and Bukayo Saka on the right. But the final ball let the Gunners down time and time again.

Martinelli made a fine run down the left in the 15th minute and stormed past right back Trent Alexander-Arnold before delivering a low cross that nearly found Lacazette. But Robertson did well to clear the danger for Liverpool.

READ| Champions League 2022: Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino help Liverpool down Inter Milan 2-0 with late strikes

Martinelli nearly pulled back a goal for Arsenal in the 88th, but his rolling shot just missed squeezing in at the far post.

The result ended Arsenal's five-game winning streak, with the Gunners remaining in fourth place with 51 points. They are a point ahead of Manchester United, but Arsenal has two games in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was proud of his players for their performance. "They really raised the level today," he said.

"But unfortunately games are won within the boxes. We opened the door and they scored two goals," stated Arteta. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

Kolkata Biryani: History behind adding potato to the meaty delicacy

Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s son, loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars, he works as…

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE