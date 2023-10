Sports

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shahidi, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan have jumped into the fifth place in World Cup 2023 points table after clinching a seven wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

