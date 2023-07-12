Headlines

Headlines

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, 'this mandate against Narendra Modi'

President Biden kicks off high-stakes Europe trip in the UK; to meet King Charles & Rishi Sunak

“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

WATCH: Vignesh Shivan gets an autograph from MS Dhoni, pens heartfelt note

MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, have turned producers for the first time with the forthcoming Tamil film, LGM. Made under the direction of Ramesh Thamilmani, Harish Kalyan is the lead in the movie.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

Renowned South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan not only entertains fans with his movies but also with his social media updates. Recently, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of him receiving an autograph from MS Dhoni. The clip featured Dhoni signing the director's white t-shirt. Later, Vignesh Shivan was also seen kissing the hand of the legendary cricketer. The latest Insta update by the filmmaker has already started doing rounds on social media. Vignesh Shivan called Dhoni his “my role model” and added that it was always “emotional” and “overwhelming to be next to this pure soul.”

Vignesh Shivan’s caption read, "With my Hero my captain , my role model! It’s always emotional & overwhelming to be next to this pure Soul ! @mahi7781 A man whom I love soooo much and look upto every other day! I feel soooo happy to see The Happiness in my face Every-time I see him...So happy to see him make films in TamilIndustry ! For choosing this industry to begin his film production house endeavours...Sure we are ready to give alll the love and support by flocking the theatres to watch the films that come from @dhoni.entertainment...Thank you @sakshisingh_r mam and welcome to TamilCinema. Wishing all the very best for #DhoniEntertainment @dhoni.entertainment #LetsGetMarried team for a blockbuster opening in theatres " (sic).

Netizens react to Vignesh Shivan's post

Reacting to the video, one of MS Dhoni’s fans wrote in the comment section, "Vignesh Shivan is all of us in this video."

Another user said, "Such an awesome human, my role model and inspiration. Such a good and pure-hearted man. Welcome to the new domain .. all our support always for u mahi ji."

Expressing excitement, an Instagram user commented, "Wowsir I am big fan of yous and mahi Bhai love you.”

MS Dhoni turns producer

For those who do not know, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are stepping into production with the Tamil film LGM. Made under the direction of Ramesh Thamilmani, the project is touted to be a rom-com that will see Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya, and Yogi Babu playing crucial characters.

Vignesh Shivan's next

Vignesh Shivan is busy with the pre-production work of his next. Likely to be backed by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the untitled movie is expected to see Pradeep Ranganathan and Jahnvi Kapoor as the lead pair. An official announcement is still awaited.

