WATCH: Vignesh Shivan gets an autograph from MS Dhoni, pens heartfelt note

MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, have turned producers for the first time with the forthcoming Tamil film, LGM. Made under the direction of Ramesh Thamilmani, Harish Kalyan is the lead in the movie.

Renowned South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan not only entertains fans with his movies but also with his social media updates. Recently, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of him receiving an autograph from MS Dhoni. The clip featured Dhoni signing the director's white t-shirt. Later, Vignesh Shivan was also seen kissing the hand of the legendary cricketer. The latest Insta update by the filmmaker has already started doing rounds on social media. Vignesh Shivan called Dhoni his “my role model” and added that it was always “emotional” and “overwhelming to be next to this pure soul.”

Vignesh Shivan’s caption read, "With my Hero my captain , my role model! It’s always emotional & overwhelming to be next to this pure Soul ! @mahi7781 A man whom I love soooo much and look upto every other day! I feel soooo happy to see The Happiness in my face Every-time I see him...So happy to see him make films in TamilIndustry ! For choosing this industry to begin his film production house endeavours...Sure we are ready to give alll the love and support by flocking the theatres to watch the films that come from @dhoni.entertainment...Thank you @sakshisingh_r mam and welcome to TamilCinema. Wishing all the very best for #DhoniEntertainment @dhoni.entertainment #LetsGetMarried team for a blockbuster opening in theatres " (sic).

Netizens react to Vignesh Shivan's post

Reacting to the video, one of MS Dhoni’s fans wrote in the comment section, "Vignesh Shivan is all of us in this video."

Another user said, "Such an awesome human, my role model and inspiration. Such a good and pure-hearted man. Welcome to the new domain .. all our support always for u mahi ji."

Expressing excitement, an Instagram user commented, "Wowsir I am big fan of yous and mahi Bhai love you.”

MS Dhoni turns producer

For those who do not know, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are stepping into production with the Tamil film LGM. Made under the direction of Ramesh Thamilmani, the project is touted to be a rom-com that will see Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya, and Yogi Babu playing crucial characters.

Vignesh Shivan's next

Vignesh Shivan is busy with the pre-production work of his next. Likely to be backed by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the untitled movie is expected to see Pradeep Ranganathan and Jahnvi Kapoor as the lead pair. An official announcement is still awaited.