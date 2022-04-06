WhatsApp new feature will help contact with unsaved numbers, know how

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will make it easier to contact people on the messaging platform whose phone number you have not saved on your smartphone. Now when you get an unsaved phone number in the chat, you can send a message to that person. WhatsApp will also give another option to connect and that will be the calling feature. If you choose to call that person, it will redirect you to the dialer app.

Of course, there will also be an option to save the phone number in your address book. But, the call and direct message option is new in this. If that phone number is not on WhatsApp, the messaging app will give you the option to call or add the number on your device.

For example, if someone has sent you +91 phone number in a chat, then if this number is on WhatsApp, then you will get three options, first Chat with +91, Dial +91 and third Add to contacts option. On the other hand, if this number is not on WhatsApp, then you will get two options - Dial +91 and Add to Contacts.

Read | What is WhatsApp’s ‘Bol Behen’ chatbot? – Check features, functions

At present, people have to visit http://wa.me/phone to message an unsaved phone number. Many times you do not want to save the number to contact with any unknown person or service on WhatsApp. In that situation the link given above is used.

The new feature has been seen in version 2.22.8.11 of WhatsApp. If you are a beta tester then you will be able to use this feature. At present, it is not known when this feature will be made available to the users in the stable version.

WaBetaInfo says that there is a possibility that the company may not bring this feature in the near future as it is still in the testing phase.