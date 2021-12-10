Meet India's 25 most notable Instagrammers under 25

Social networking platform Instagram has announced 25 notable Instagramers in India under the age of 25 years. This is a part of its 'We Are In The Making' campaign that celebrates young people who are in-the-making, in the run-up to the Meta Fuel For India 2021 virtual event that will take place on December 15.

Instagram has set up a dedicated microsite that highlights the jury as well as 25 notable Instagramers in India under 25.

The Instagrammers list includes Beatboxer Surya MKR (@suryamkrofficial), mental health advocate Divija Bhasin (@awkwardgoat3), trans activist Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju (@trintrin), entertainment sensations Rupa Ram (@superstar_dewasi99) and Sagar Pop (@sagar_pop02), SFX makeup artist Harshleen Jhan (@harshleenjhans), robotic dancer Gurpreet Singh (@gurpreet_illusiontown), content creator Sakshi Shivdasani (@sakshishivdasani) and Vishnu Kaushal (@thevishnukaushal).

Actor Sara Ali Khan, creators Kusha Kapila and Masoom Minawala, Youth Media co-founder Nikhil Taneja, Tamil and Telegu film music composer GV Prakash, co-founder of the influencer marketing agency (@fabsquadmedia) Aju Philip, and director & head of partnerships at Facebook India Manish Chopra are all part of the jury.

Here is a list of some of the Instagramers who have made it to the top 25.

While Aditya Hirlekar loves cooking and we love watching him cook, Akash Thapa is a superb dancer who truly believes in hard work. His dancing Reels is a treat to watch. Divija Bhasin is remembered for her viral 'work from home' Reel. Divija's mental health content is light-hearted and relatable.

Gurpreet Singh is India's first animation/robotics dancer while Harshleen Jhans has transformed her passion into her profession. Her dedication and experiments with new makeup techniques, trends, editing, have made her successful today.

Krutika who popularly known as The Mermaid Scales is known for her funny, everyday life content. Her unique and hatke content always excites people to watch more. Naveen Singh's content revolves around an average Indian middle-class family, in a relatable, light-hearted way.