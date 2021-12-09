'Uff kya figure hai’: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy beach body in blue bikini, drops sizzling pics

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed has been stealing headlines ever since she came out of the ‘BB’ house. The actress has a penchant for donning outlandish costumes with poise. Her costumes are praised by some and criticised by others, but she maintains her composure and wears what she wants.

The actress has now uploaded two photos on Instagram, in which she is wearing a sexy blue bikini. She also added a bottom wrap around for a more chic look.

Here are the pics-

Some fans called the actress a 'hottie' and other were stunned to see her perfect figure. One user wrote 'Uff kya figure hai'.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen making a top from her stockings.

Earlier, Urfi Javed posted a carousel of photos on social media, where she was looking smoking hot in a corset with a dupatta.

She is known for posting daring outfits on social media. It's has also been said that she sews her own clothes often. Urfi was recently rumoured to be returning to the Bigg Boss house as a guest participant, however she has not made an appearance yet.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has appeared in TV shows like 'Chandra Nandini', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Jiji Maa and Daayan'. Apart from this, Urfi Javed was also a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT' but was evicted on the 8th day.