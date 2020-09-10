Facebook Campus: Social media giant launches college-only space for students to connect, returns to roots

The new feature has been rolled out in some select US colleges until now.

Facebook, the social media networking site has launched a dedicated Facebook Campus, a college-only space created to help students connect with their fellow classmates.

All students need is their college email and graduation year. Other information like major, classes, hometown and minor are optional.

"Once a Campus profile is set up, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests. When content is shared on Campus, only people within Campus will see it," Facebook stated in the Facebook post.

"Your name, profile photo, cover photo, and hometown from your Facebook profile will be added to your Campus profile, but you can edit or remove your hometown from your Campus profile if you`d like," the statement added.

Students can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.

"Campus Chats are real-time chat rooms. Students can create chat rooms for their dorm, clubs or any other groups they`re part of within Campus," Facebook said.

It is to be noted that in its early days Facebook was a college-only network.

"We`re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they`re away from their college," said Charmaine Hung, Product Manager, Facebook Campus.

Campus is an opt-in experience within the Facebook app so you choose whether to join Campus and create a profile.

(With IANS inputs)