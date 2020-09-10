Facebook Campus: Social media giant launches college-only space for students to connect, returns to roots

Headlines

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeSocial Media

Social Media

Facebook Campus: Social media giant launches college-only space for students to connect, returns to roots

The new feature has been rolled out in some select US colleges until now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 11:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Facebook, the social media networking site has launched a dedicated Facebook Campus, a college-only space created to help students connect with their fellow classmates.

All students need is their college email and graduation year. Other information like major, classes, hometown and minor are optional.

The new feature has been rolled out in some select US colleges until now.

"Once a Campus profile is set up, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests. When content is shared on Campus, only people within Campus will see it," Facebook stated in the Facebook post.

"Your name, profile photo, cover photo, and hometown from your Facebook profile will be added to your Campus profile, but you can edit or remove your hometown from your Campus profile if you`d like," the statement added.

Students can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.

"Campus Chats are real-time chat rooms. Students can create chat rooms for their dorm, clubs or any other groups they`re part of within Campus," Facebook said.

It is to be noted that in its early days Facebook was a college-only network.

"We`re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they`re away from their college," said Charmaine Hung, Product Manager, Facebook Campus.

Campus is an opt-in experience within the Facebook app so you choose whether to join Campus and create a profile.

(With IANS inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Meet Pakistan’s second richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Pakistan's first billionaire, his net worth is..

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

US woman secures Guinness World Record for longest female beard, details inside

Signs of losing too much blood during your period

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE